Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Receives $20.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.29.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Life Time Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

In other Life Time Group news, CEO Bahram Akradi purchased 34,411 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $502,056.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,056.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Erik Weaver sold 4,825 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $71,313.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Bahram Akradi acquired 34,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $502,056.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,411 shares in the company, valued at $502,056.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 124,411 shares of company stock worth $1,644,862. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LTH stock opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 1.82. Life Time Group has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $22.41.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $585.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.12 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 3.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Life Time Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

