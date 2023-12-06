Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Receives $20.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.29.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Life Time Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on LTH
Insider Transactions at Life Time Group
Institutional Trading of Life Time Group
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Life Time Group Stock Down 6.1 %
LTH stock opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 1.82. Life Time Group has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $22.41.
Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $585.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.12 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 3.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Life Time Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Life Time Group Company Profile
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Life Time Group
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- What is dividend harvesting?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Investing in quantum computing: A guide
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Marvell Technology at a critical pivot: 30% upside is possible
Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.