Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,060 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Masco in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Masco by 180.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 22.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Masco by 56.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Masco by 42.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Down 0.3 %

MAS stock opened at $62.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.97. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $45.74 and a 12 month high of $63.85.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. Masco’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

