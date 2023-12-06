National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 20,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFG opened at $50.18 on Wednesday. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $48.60 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.51.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $368.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

NFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

