Natixis Buys 594 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Natixis increased its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 71.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Graco were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 102,901.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Graco by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,520,000 after buying an additional 2,718,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Graco by 10.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,608,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,606,806,000 after buying an additional 1,739,458 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter worth about $116,116,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 452.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,465,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Graco

In related news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,317,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,317,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,720 shares of company stock worth $3,739,060 in the last ninety days. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $81.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.79. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $65.23 and a one year high of $87.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.79.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Graco’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

