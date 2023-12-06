Natixis Buys Shares of 4,246 TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Natixis bought a new position in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $763,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in TPG during the first quarter worth $474,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in TPG during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in TPG during the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter valued at $14,585,000. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

TPG Price Performance

Shares of TPG opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.53. TPG Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.74 and a 1-year high of $36.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of -329.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.57.

TPG Increases Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $321.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.03 million. TPG had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TPG Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is -1,745.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPG. TheStreet upgraded TPG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of TPG in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of TPG from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

