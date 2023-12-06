Natixis Cuts Stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Natixis cut its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,353 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 63,858 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Summit Materials were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Summit Materials by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,722 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $34,374,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1,763.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 556,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,812,000 after acquiring an additional 527,063 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,903,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,435,000 after acquiring an additional 519,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,978,000 after acquiring an additional 485,086 shares during the last quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials Stock Performance

Shares of SUM stock opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.57. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $39.56. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.61 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SUM shares. Wolfe Research lowered Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Summit Materials from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Summit Materials

Summit Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.