Natixis Cuts Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Natixis trimmed its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 93.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,613 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in AGCO were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in AGCO by 99,144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 315,085,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,408,508,000 after acquiring an additional 314,767,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,424,000 after buying an additional 106,593 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 7,866.4% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,589,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,695,000 after buying an additional 3,544,052 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,318,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,153,000 after buying an additional 140,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,440,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,731,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of AGCO opened at $114.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.72. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $109.81 and a 1-year high of $145.53.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 7.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGCO. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AGCO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.25.

View Our Latest Report on AGCO

About AGCO

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.