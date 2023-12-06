Natixis Has $105,000 Stock Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Natixis lowered its position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Construction Partners were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 59,957 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Construction Partners by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 9,622 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 9,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,655,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,511,000 after acquiring an additional 500,697 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Construction Partners

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,653,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD opened at $42.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.01. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 0.78. Construction Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $44.99.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROAD shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Construction Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Construction Partners from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Construction Partners

Construction Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.