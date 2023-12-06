Natixis Has $119,000 Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Natixis reduced its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,228 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in UFP Industries were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 12.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,235,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $799,261,000 after buying an additional 145,954 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 3.6% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 35,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 461.8% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 24,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 20,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $113.69 on Wednesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $114.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.16.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.03). UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UFP Industries news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $102,630.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,716,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UFPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Monday, August 21st. DA Davidson downgraded UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on UFP Industries

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.