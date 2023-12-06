Natixis Has $133,000 Holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Natixis boosted its position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 162.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Lucid Group were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LCID. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Lucid Group by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Lucid Group by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

Insider Activity at Lucid Group

In related news, SVP Michael Bell sold 46,735 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $280,877.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,437,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,638,130.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LCID has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

Lucid Group Price Performance

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $17.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 380.45% and a negative return on equity of 58.91%. The firm had revenue of $137.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

