Natixis Has $80,000 Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Natixis reduced its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,685 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in PDD were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in PDD during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of PDD by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, STF Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $143.46 on Wednesday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $147.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $189.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $2.67. PDD had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $68.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. CLSA increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PDD from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

