Natixis Has $82,000 Stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Natixis raised its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Stantec were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 209,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after acquiring an additional 22,996 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 11,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 56,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Stock Performance

NYSE STN opened at $75.88 on Wednesday. Stantec Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.35 and a 1 year high of $76.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.35.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Stantec had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $981.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 26.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STN

Stantec Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.