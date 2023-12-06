Natixis Invests $107,000 in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,011,000 after acquiring an additional 40,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,642,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,682,000 after purchasing an additional 290,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,970,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,608,000 after purchasing an additional 678,843 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,106,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,879,000 after purchasing an additional 352,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 20.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,583,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,907,000 after purchasing an additional 433,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.81.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $62.63 on Wednesday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $78.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.62%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.