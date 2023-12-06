Natixis Makes New $114,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Natixis purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,845.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EEM stock opened at $39.04 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $42.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.15.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

