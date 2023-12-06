Natixis Purchases New Stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Impinj by 7.7% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Impinj by 24.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Impinj in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Impinj by 10.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Impinj by 50.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter.

Impinj Stock Performance

PI opened at $82.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -78.29 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.82 and a 200-day moving average of $73.94. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.39 and a 52-week high of $144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 8.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.20. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Impinj from $101.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.25.

Insider Activity at Impinj

In related news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $31,561.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,301,920.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $31,561.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,301,920.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $39,322.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,999,949.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 106,705 shares of company stock worth $8,401,329 and sold 10,572 shares worth $639,321. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

