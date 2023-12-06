Natixis Sells 1,100 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Natixis lessened its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE WFG opened at $77.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.97. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $91.44.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.91. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently -85.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB upped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $108.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

See Also

