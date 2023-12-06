Natixis Sells 1,189 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Natixis reduced its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Dycom Industries by 4.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

DY stock opened at $106.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.57. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.33 and a 52 week high of $115.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.07. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total transaction of $231,562.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total transaction of $54,612.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,965.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total transaction of $231,562.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,100.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

