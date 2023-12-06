Natixis Sells 17,588 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Natixis decreased its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 89.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,588 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in PBF Energy were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 51.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in PBF Energy by 41.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $2,758,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,482,640.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $42.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.73. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $56.38.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.86 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.84 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 36.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.61%.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Further Reading

