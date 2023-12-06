Natixis Trims Stock Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Natixis trimmed its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 60.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 22,905.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 1.1 %
BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average of $25.20. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $36.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.
BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.
