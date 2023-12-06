News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Bought by Ossiam

Ossiam raised its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in News were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWS. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of News by 1.1% in the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 12,637,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,267,000 after purchasing an additional 135,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in News by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,775,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,482,000 after acquiring an additional 232,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in News by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,283,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,465,000 after acquiring an additional 114,591 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in News by 2,544.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,742,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in News by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,602,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,667,000 after acquiring an additional 122,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.82. News Co. has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $23.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.88 and a beta of 1.35.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

