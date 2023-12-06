O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,141 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.
AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance
NYSE AU opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.24. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $30.26.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AngloGold Ashanti Profile
AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.
