O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 67,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 40,372 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 49,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 12,159 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 239,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,628,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,266,000 after acquiring an additional 77,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth $5,164,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Stock Down 2.0 %

EHC stock opened at $65.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $710,918.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,813.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

