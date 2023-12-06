O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $229,000 Holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in ATI by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,203,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $672,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ATI by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,354,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,970,000 after acquiring an additional 527,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ATI by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,817,000 after buying an additional 1,279,827 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of ATI by 1.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,595,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,865,000 after buying an additional 46,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ATI by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,477,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,564,000 after buying an additional 120,072 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James C. Diggs sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $120,062.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,935.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATI Stock Performance

Shares of ATI stock opened at $40.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.29. ATI Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.45 and a 12 month high of $47.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 7.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

ATI announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATI. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ATI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ATI in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on ATI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on ATI from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

About ATI

(Free Report)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Further Reading

