O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $255,000 in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRU. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in TransUnion by 166.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in TransUnion by 1,629.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter worth $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 563.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in TransUnion by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period.

TransUnion Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $60.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.02. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $42.09 and a 12-month high of $82.75.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $968.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.95 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently -32.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total value of $91,144.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total value of $91,144.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas L. Monahan purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,819.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

