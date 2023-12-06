O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in Flowserve by 682.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Flowserve by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $41.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLS. Citigroup began coverage on Flowserve in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.11.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

