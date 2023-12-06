O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $504,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,697.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 48.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cohen & Steers Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CNS opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $78.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $123.74 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Cohen & Steers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

