O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 458 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,129 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,111,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $568,344,000 after purchasing an additional 224,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SM Energy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,755,000 after acquiring an additional 842,589 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SM Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,279,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,356,000 after acquiring an additional 75,408 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,586,000 after acquiring an additional 849,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,963,769 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,460,000 after acquiring an additional 381,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SM. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.91.

SM Energy Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE SM opened at $36.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 4.12. SM Energy has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $43.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.31.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.32 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 34.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SM Energy will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.8%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Articles

