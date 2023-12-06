OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in OneMain by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,256,000 after buying an additional 51,537 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,860,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,725,000 after buying an additional 711,440 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in OneMain by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,646,000 after buying an additional 4,284,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in OneMain by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,464,000 after buying an additional 43,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in OneMain by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,553,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,853,000 after buying an additional 236,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of OMF stock opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.71. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $48.64.

OneMain Announces Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on OneMain from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on OneMain from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

