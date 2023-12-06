Ossiam Acquires 4,529 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 56.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 40.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Clarivate by 56.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLVT. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Clarivate from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays downgraded Clarivate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.22.

Clarivate Stock Performance

CLVT stock opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.73. Clarivate Plc has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $647.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.41 million. Clarivate had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarivate Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.