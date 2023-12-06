Ossiam Acquires 4,654 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 66.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 459.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE OWL opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $429.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.41 million. Research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OWL shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.18.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

