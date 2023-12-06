Ossiam Acquires 7,115 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,115 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,587,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320,437 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 32.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,330,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991,369 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 25.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,537,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,876,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,963,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,650,000 after purchasing an additional 667,376 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.10. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.42.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $137.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.10 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 58.91% and a negative net margin of 380.45%. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael Bell sold 46,735 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $280,877.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,437,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,638,130.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LCID. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Lucid Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

