Ossiam Buys 1,015 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Ossiam increased its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 68.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 431.8% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 93.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.57.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $455,234,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,857,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,177,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace stock opened at $54.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.47. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 95.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.14. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.39 and a twelve month high of $55.87.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.61 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 13.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

