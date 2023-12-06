Ossiam Buys 228 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Ossiam raised its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTN. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 215.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $263.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $272.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.33.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of MTN opened at $214.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.87. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.88 and a 52-week high of $269.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.28) by ($0.07). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $269.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.70) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 125.04%.

About Vail Resorts

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Stories

