Ossiam Grows Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Ossiam grew its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 65.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.40.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.17 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 28.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 17.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 389.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

