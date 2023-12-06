Ossiam Has $124,000 Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Ossiam raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 229.2% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $91.36 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.27 and a 12-month high of $104.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of -234.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.91 and a 200-day moving average of $88.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -830.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

