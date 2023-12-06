Ossiam Has $126,000 Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWL. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 368,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 168,834 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 1,119.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,406,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,497,000 after buying an additional 1,291,117 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Newell Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.90%.

Insider Transactions at Newell Brands

In other news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

