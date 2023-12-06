Ossiam Has $139,000 Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Ossiam lifted its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 68.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Dropbox by 2,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Dropbox by 446.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $191,445.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 305,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,295,558.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $191,445.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,558.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $82,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 505,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,818,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,079 shares of company stock worth $992,245 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day moving average is $26.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.66 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 101.75% and a net margin of 22.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DBX shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 18th. William Blair cut Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.14.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

