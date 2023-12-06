Ossiam Increases Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Ossiam raised its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 120.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 7.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 81.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.87.

In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,049.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

UAL opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $58.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.07.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.27. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 46.26%. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

