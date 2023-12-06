Ossiam Increases Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Ossiam increased its stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 69.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Toast were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TOST. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Toast by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Toast by 2,196.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 248,509 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $5,072,068.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,143,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $1,172,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,704.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 248,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $5,072,068.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,143,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,322 shares of company stock worth $8,825,672 in the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Toast Stock Performance
Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Toast had a negative return on equity of 27.94% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Toast from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Toast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.
Toast Company Profile
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.
