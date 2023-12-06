Ossiam Increases Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Ossiam increased its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 97.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 15,865 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 1.8 %

STLD opened at $116.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.99. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 10.90%.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on STLD

About Steel Dynamics

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.