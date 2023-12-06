Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 986 Shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,813 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Orrstown Financial Services were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 63.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 152,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Performance

Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.89. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $28.42.

Orrstown Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $32.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.38 million. As a group, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.