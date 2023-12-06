Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 16,015 Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Vishay Precision Group from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of VPG stock opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.26. The stock has a market cap of $411.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.24. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $85.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

