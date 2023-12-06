Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,152 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of FNF opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.48. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $46.18.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 74.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,298,372.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

