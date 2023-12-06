Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITT. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Stock Performance

NYSE:ITT opened at $110.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.82 and a fifty-two week high of $111.61.

ITT Announces Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $822.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.87 million. ITT had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 22.14%.

ITT declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to reacquire up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITT. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ITT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $1,012,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITT Company Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.