Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $466,000 Stock Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,668 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eHealth were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of eHealth by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in eHealth by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in eHealth by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in eHealth by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in eHealth by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get eHealth alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 15,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $105,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,670.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of eHealth from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of eHealth from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EHTH

eHealth Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. eHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average is $8.00.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.48 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. Equities analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

eHealth Profile

(Free Report)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.