Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $684,000 Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 104,273 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $271,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,554,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $271,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,554,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,319 shares of company stock worth $19,400,492. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of WSM opened at $195.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.68. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $199.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 24.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.31.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

