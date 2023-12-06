Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) by 122.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,420 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 533.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EYPT opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.25.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.29. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 235.51% and a negative return on equity of 109.34%. The company had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. Analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

EYPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

