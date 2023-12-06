Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $533,000 in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at $4,829,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 100.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after acquiring an additional 114,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bel Fuse by 19.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 657,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after acquiring an additional 107,000 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth about $3,731,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 127,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 77,137 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $54.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.76. The company has a market cap of $701.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.08. Bel Fuse Inc. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $63.18.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $158.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.00 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 26.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BELFB shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Bel Fuse

In other news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $168,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 2,500 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $139,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $417,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $168,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

