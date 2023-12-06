Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $726,000 in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,393,000 after buying an additional 137,083 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,954,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,773,000 after buying an additional 26,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,147,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,933,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 912,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,619,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 22.7% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 839,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,063,000 after buying an additional 155,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 6,964 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $118,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,907. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Liquidity Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $601.24 million, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.42. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $21.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.82.

Liquidity Services Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Further Reading

