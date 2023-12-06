Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,431 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 431.8% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 93.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.57.

In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $455,234,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,857,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,177,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace stock opened at $54.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.47. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.39 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.61 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 13.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

